Portsmouth charity holds awareness day for 24-hour service

A CHARITY supporting people in distress or contemplating suicide held an awareness day.

The Portsmouth branch of Samaritans organised the stall on Commercial Road, in the city centre, to raise the profile of the service they offer.

Their helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason, visited the stall to hand out balloons, leaflets and other items with their free number 116 123 to shoppers.

Volunteer Mary Noble said: ‘It never ceases to amaze me what a difference it can make to someone in great distress, if they feel they have really been listened to without being judged or told what to do.

‘Lots of callers say how much it’s helped, just to offload and assess for themselves what they want to do, or not do, next.’