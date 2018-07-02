Portsmouth church celebrates its centenary

Past and present pastors at Eastney Evangelical Church
A CHURCH that has recently celebrated its 100th anniversary will not rest on its laurels, as pastors look to continue to work on community outreach.

Eastney Evangelical Church in Methuen Road, Portsmouth, has celebrated its 100th anniversary, having opened all the way back in 1918.

The first service, held on June 22, 1918, saw just eight adults and a handful of children attend.

But the church is now a thriving part of the community in Eastney, with former pastors and members invited back for the centenary celebrations.

Pastor Chris Thomas said: ‘Eastney Evangelical Church will be continuing its work in the name of the Lord within the local community and the city as a whole, with a range of regular events for all ages – to which all are warmly welcome.’