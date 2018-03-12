Portsmouth church goes green to highlight importance of looking after planet

Have your say

THE importance of looking after the environment and raising awareness of climate change were the main topic of a family-friendly event.

St Mary’s Church, in Fratton, Portsmouth, joined up with the Portsmouth Christian Aid Action Group to host the event about being green.

For the Love of Portsmouth, held on Saturday, had craft sessions and games for children as well as information stands and posters on the dangers of climate change.

Lorraine Drinkwater, parish warden and chairman of the action group, organised the event which she hopes will be the first of many.

‘Christian Aid has a project called Green Hearts and I liked the idea of doing something to support it,’ Lorraine said.

‘Climate change is such an important topic and it is on trend at the moment with lots of awareness.

‘For me, it was about making this event friendly to children because it is their future that will be affected.

‘They need to learn how important it is to be green while they are young.’

To help get families involved, the event at St Mary’s Church had a stand for children to make animals out of playdough, a map showing endangered animals, a pool of ice showing what is happening to the polar caps and games made out of milk cartons.

They also got to make dream catchers and list their dreams for the future.

Jenny Hill, from Fratton, took her daughter Milly, aged seven.

She said Milly had been learning about climate change in school and thought it would be a good morning out.

Jenny said: ‘Recycling, not using a lot of plastics and caring for the environment is something I try to teach Milly.

‘This event was a great way to get her more involved. It is an important message.’

David and Michelle Locke, from Southsea, were at the event with their son Nathaniel, aged five.

Michelle said: ‘It has been a fun morning will all the activities.

‘Nathaniel has enjoyed himself while learning about a crucial topic.’

Lorraine said she was happy with how their first event went and is hoping to make it an annual day.