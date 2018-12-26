Portsmouth City Council is considering rolling out a food waste collection scheme

Have your say

PEOPLE living in Portsmouth could soon benefit from food waste collections.

Portsmouth City Council’s councillor in charge of rubbish and recycling said the authority is investigating such a scheme’s feasibility in the area.

It comes after the government revealed it will consult on the idea of all councils offering separate caddies for food scraps.

But Cllr Dave Ashmore said Portsmouth is ahead of the curve – because consultation here is already under way.

He said: ‘We're already looking at options for some kind of food waste collection.

‘We're in the process of investigating costs and how feasible it would be in Portsmouth.’

Food waste can be used to generate energy and as a soil fertiliser. ​​