RAIL users are facing major disruptions after engineering works overran at a London station.

South Western Railway services to and from London Waterloo, including ones on the Portsmouth line, will be disrupted until 2pm today, National Rail is reporting.

South Western Railway services are being disrupted this morning. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA Wire

Commuters are facing delays of up to 60 minutes this morning as well as trains being revised or cancelled at short notice.

On its website, National Rail says: ‘Trains are now able to run to and from London Waterloo.

‘However during the closure, trains were unable to leave a number of depots and enter services.

‘As a result of this, some services may be delayed by up to 60 minutes, cancelled or revised at short notice.

‘We anticipate a normal service will resume from 14:00.’

Tickets are being accepted on other services

As a result of the rail chaos caused by the overrunning engineering works at London Waterloo, other train franchises and bus services are accepting tickets this morning.

This includes:

- Great Western Railway services between Basingstoke, Reading and London Paddington

- Southern services via any reasonable route

- CrossCountry between Southampton and Reading

- London Underground between London Paddington and London Waterloo, and between Richmond/Wimbledon and London Waterloo

- London Buses between Wimbledon, Clapham Junction and London Waterloo

- Reading buses on services X4 and 4 between Reading and Bracknell

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

In a statement on its website, SWR wrote: ‘We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.’