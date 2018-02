Have your say

A SCRAP metal firm raised more than £500 for the children’s ward at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

EMR Group, on Dundas Spur, in Portsmouth, raised the cash after inviting people to guess the weight of a 1,250kg heap of scrap metal for a donation. In total, the company donated £564.

Sam Tudjaroglu, area manager, said: ‘We wanted to help raise money for the paediatric department at QA to support the incredible work the staff there do.’