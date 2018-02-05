Portsmouth conservation charity teams up with ship firm

A SMALL cruise ship firm will be joining up with a marine conservation charity.

Noble Caledonia have announced a new partnership with Orca, based in Portsmouth.

The charity gives the public the chance to help in protecting the ocean as well as having a wealth of experience training seafarers to play their part in marine conservation.

Noble Caledonia are partnering with Orca to create a team that will give crew members, expedition staff and passengers the chance to work together to collect sightings of whales, dolphins and porpoises.

Sally Hamilton, Orca director, said: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with Noble Caledonia to help with this new programme of citizen science at sea.

‘Our team are looking forward to being able to collect vital research in some of the most exciting habitats on the planet as well as giving staff and passengers aboard Noble Caledonia ships the chance to make a direct contribution to marine conservation.’