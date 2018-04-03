Portsmouth could see highs of 12C after wintry Easter washout

Have your say

TEMPERATURES could reach highs of 12C this week in Portsmouth and surrounding areas.

Mild weather is expected across the south, with some areas reaching 15C, following the wintry washout over Easter weekend.

Sunshine is expected this afternoon and later this week.

The Easter weekend saw torrential rain and snow across large parts of the UK, with 10cm falling in northern areas, and around 20 flood warnings in place around the country.

A number of football games were postponed due to the inclement weather.