Portsmouth council holding information event on fostering and adoption

PEOPLE considering fostering or adoption are being encouraged to attend a drop-in session and learn more about it.

Portsmouth City Council is holding the event where its fostering and adoption services will be available to give out information and answer questions.

The council said they need to recruit more foster carers to provide a caring home, guidance and direction to children of all ages, especially teenagers.

There are a number of fostering opportunities available from a stay-at-home full-time foster carer for a young child to providing respite care for a teenager while continuing to work.

Councillor Ryan Brent, the council’s cabinet member for children and families, said: ‘The new year can be a time for new beginnings and personal reflection.

‘We need to recruit more foster carers and adoptive families to provide stability and care for some of the city’s most vulnerable children and young people.

‘They need a range of periods of care from short to longer term placements, or a permanent, stable family environment where they can grow.’

Foster carers can come from all walks of life, and receive around £165 to £550 a week per child in their care for food, clothes, toys and savings for the child.

The Portsmouth Adoption Service will also be at the event along with families who have already adopted children.

The information day is at the Holiday Inn Express in Farlington, on January 27 between 10am and 1pm.