Portsmouth council launches bid to cut high suicide rate

POSTERS are set to be used across the city in a bid to cut a high suicide rate.

Aimed at men between the ages of 25-49, the drive has been launched by Portsmouth City Council after figures showed city suicide rates were 40 per cent above the national average.

The designs for the posters have been developed through focus groups in Portsmouth and are based on the mental distress some face on a daily basis.

They are aimed at encouraging people experiencing mental health issues to seek help.

They are set to go on display around the city and on screens at venues and on transport links, including at Cosham and Fratton train stations, pubs, bus stops and in Guildhall Square.

Advertisements will also be rolled out through social media.

Councillor Luke Stubbs is cabinet member for public health and adult social care at Portsmouth City Council.

He said: ‘This is an incredibly important campaign.

‘Many people suffering with mental health problems feel alone and are too embarrassed or ashamed to seek help.

‘From talking with men in the city they said that they’d feel weak asking for help and that it’s not a manly thing to do. We need to change that.

‘We hope that this campaign encourages people, especially men, to look after their mental health and to seek support if they’re struggling.

‘By breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health and ensuring that it’s not an uncomfortable topic to talk about, more people should feel confident in voicing when they’re not okay.’