Portsmouth Cycle Forum gives thoughts on potential death by dangerous cycling law

A CYCLING group has welcomed efforts to reduce the number of road deaths.

But Portsmouth Cycle Forum did say the introduction of a death by dangerous cycling law seemed to be a ‘knee-jerk reaction’.

As previously reported, a government-commissioned study said there is a strong case for the law’s introduction. It follows the death of woman after she was hit by a cyclist.

A Portsmouth Cycle Forum spokesman said: ‘Any death is a tragedy and we welcome efforts to reduce the numbers of road deaths. A tiny proportion of deaths and injuries result from collisions with cyclists.

‘The proposed death by dangerous cycling law seems to be a knee-jerk reaction to a freak incident. This law will use up a lot of parliamentary time for virtually no benefit.’