Portsmouth dad to run London Marathon to support those with celebral palsy and multiple sclerosis

A FATHER of three will be taking on the country’s most prestigious marathon for a charity close to his heart.

Tony Hewitt, 44 from Port Solent, will be running the London Marathon to support the Rainbow Centre in Fareham.

The centre supports children with cerebral palsy and adults with multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, stroke and head injuries, and their families.

The Rainbow Centre has been given nine places in this year’s London Marathon – with runners being set the target of raising £1,500 for the charity.

Tony found out about the centre through his girlfriend, Tracy Gordon; her 13-year-old son, Ollie, has cerebral palsy and frequently goes to the centre.

Tony said: ‘I understand what needs these children and their families have.

‘The Rainbow Centre encourages children who require help with mobility and push them that little bit further to try and reach goals that they might not otherwise achieve.

‘Some achieve things no one thought possible. Families can go there as well to meet other parents and children, and that support and understanding is crucial.

‘It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but never thought I would have the opportunity.

‘I thought it would be perfect if I could run the marathon and help the Rainbow Centre at the same time.’

Tony has been given a welcome boost from Darren Ridge, the CEO of Onecom, who has donated £500 – one third of the amount asked for by The Rainbow Centre.

Darren said: ‘I’ve known Tony for years, and Onecom is proud to offer its support to his fundraising efforts.

‘The Rainbow Centre is a fantastic cause, and we wish Tony the very best of luck in the London Marathon.

‘Anything that comes along that I’m involved with, Darren is a big supporter,’ said Tony: ‘It’s fantastic to have someone like him on your side.’

To support Tony in his efforts for The Rainbow Centre, people can visitvirginmoneygiving.com/TonyHewitt2.