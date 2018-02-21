Portsmouth dancer takes two golds at international event

Have your say

A TEENAGER has swooped two gold medals at an international dance competition.

Tara Holland, 15 from Portsmouth, entered the Gibraltar International Dance Festival earlier this month, winning gold for a tap solo and a song and dance solo.

She also won a bronze medal for her ballet solo.

Tara, who attends the Timestep Academy of Dance, won a prize to represent Sussex Festival of Performing Arts at the competition.

She has now also been selected to represent England in the upcoming Dance World Cup in June – alongside her 11-year-old brother, Louis.