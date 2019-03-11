Portsmouth deaf children’s charity set to benefit from £6,500 Raob donation

A FUNDRAISER'S efforts have led to thousands of pounds going into the coffers of a charity dedicated to helping young children communicate.

Members of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes presented a cheque for £6,447 to Natalie Oliver of the Elizabeth Foundation for Deaf Children on Thursday.

The good cause, which is based in Portsmouth, helps youngsters with hearing impairments develop good listening skills, natural speech, confidence and self-esteem.

Raob member Steve Fletcher raised the money throughout 2018 by staging a series of raffles, charity runs and car boot sales.

He met Ms Oliver at the Raob club in New Road, Portsmouth, to hand over the cheque.

The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes is one of the largest fraternal organisations in the UK, with history dating back to 1822.

It exists to be both philanthropic and charitable and has bases across the globe.