Portsmouth disabled fishing club welcomes support from South Parade Pier after ‘targeted attack’

A DISABLED fishing club that was left to foot a £1,000 bill after thieves tore through the building believe the brutal sledgehammer attack was ‘targeted’.

But Horizon Angling Club for the Disabled in Hilsea has welcomed the overwhelming support it has received since from the community.

Denis Bloodworth outside the Horizon Angling Club for the Disabled. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Following the devastating news South Parade Pier has offered to donate five fishing rods and reels, a fishing competition for the disabled and five one-year fishing memberships.

A clean-up operation is now under way after ‘equipped’ culprits smashed their way through the club on Monday leaving a trail of destruction after ransacking the place.

The onslaught included ripping a television off the wall, stealing a collection of fishing rods and rifling through cupboards and a refrigerator having smashed in the front door before making off from the Scott Road address on foot.

Fred Monck, the club’s chairman for the past five years estimates it could cost between £1,300 and £1,400 to rectify the damage despite an insurance pay out.

Speaking following the outpouring of support from the community, he said: ‘It’s a very nice gesture and a bit surprising the community has got involved and showed their support for us.

‘It’s a really good idea what they offered. We hope it will encourage more members – we are taking more on board.’

Nick Courtney, spokesman for South Parade Pier, said: ‘It’s horrible what happened to the club – absolutely hideous. We hope this offer will soften the blow for them a little. It’s important to help the disabled in the community.’

The club, a registered charity, was established more than 30 years ago and offers equipment, advice and social prospects to fishing lovers both disabled and able-bodied. It has 54 members on its books who enjoy coarse fishing, fly fishing and sea angling throughout the year.

Mr Monck told The News the attackers knew what they were doing. He added: ‘It looks like it was a targeted attack. They came equipped to break-in to the fishing club – with them using a sledgehammer to break through the steel door.

‘They were on foot so had to walk off with the gear they took. Police forensics have been investigating.

‘We’ve fixed the door and are looking at putting in CCTV. Around 20 members have helped with the clean-up operation as the place is a real mess.’

Anyone with information on the incident should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190042058.