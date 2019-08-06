FIREFIGHTERS have praised quick-thinking dockyard workers for extinguishing a rooftop blaze at a fruit distributor.

More than a dozen officers from Southsea were scrambled to Flathouse Quay inside Portsmouth International Port at 5.53am to reports of a fire at the Portico facility.

Three fire engines from Southsea and the station’s aerial ladder platform, along with a crew from Portchester, were called to the blaze, which was sparked by a faulty refrigeration unit on top of the building.

However, dockyard workers used extinguishers to put out the fire before crews arrived.

A spokesman for Southsea fire station was impressed by the staff’s actions. He said: ‘The fire was out on arrival so we didn’t have to do any firefighting. It was a good job.’

In a tweet, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service’s control centre added: ‘Fast action from staff on site brought this under control and HFRS carried out scene safety.’

The blaze caused damage to the refrigerator unit.