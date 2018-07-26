Portsmouth drag queen Trampagne will be a contestant on Channel 5’s Blind Date on Saturday

A DRAG queen from Portsmouth will appear in a landmark episode of the rebooted classic Blind Date.

The reality television favourite, which was once presented by the late Cilla Black, is now fronted by Paul O’Grady after its series 21 revival last month.

Trampagne Lovesit (Jamie-Lei), from Portsmouth. Picture: Channel 5

And on Saturday night, it will feature a trio of drag artists – including Trampagne Lovesit, from Portsmouth – as they try to earn the attention of contestant Luke.

In typical Blind Date fashion, criminologist Luke has no idea there are three drag queens waiting for him on the other side of the show’s wall – but he will pick a date in the gaze of the nation at 8pm on Saturday.

In a statement released by Channel 5, 26-year-old hairdresser Trampagne – whose real name is Jamie-Lei – gives viewers an insight in what to expect from her appearance on the show.

A spokesperson said: ‘Trampagne describes herself as a “bisexual’s dream” because she has been gender bending since the age of 14 and says she “has both a man and a woman in her brain”.’

In a first for Blind Date, host Paul O’Grady will channel his old Lily Savage act by dusting off his leopard print coat.

He said: ‘I’m so happy that we have included drag queens on this series of Blind Date.

‘It’s about time – it is 2018 after all. Having been a drag artiste myself I’m very proud to be part of this Blind Date first.’

Trampagne will be joined by contestants drag artist Shyanne O’Shea and drag queen Anna Phylactic from Manchester.