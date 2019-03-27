Portsmouth Dreadnoughts ensuring bright future with growing academy teams

The Portsmouth Dreadnoughts are looking to recruit new players for their american football academy.

Having started under-19 and under-12 groups in September they have a regular group of players for training and are looking to introduce more people to the sport.

Chairman Sam Guillen revealed the club have been a grant from Sport England and they will be looking to use this for equipment and development.

He said: ‘We are currently recruiting for our under-19s contact and under-12s flag teams. We have just been awarded a £10,000 grant from Sport England.

‘We have a group of regular players for training. The under-19 team is full contact with the pads, helmets and all the kit. It is for players aged 16 to 19. The under-12 flag team play non-contact.’

The youngsters train on Saturdays at Havant Rugby Club with the under-19s from 2pm to 4pm and the under-12s from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Dreadnoughts are also looking for more people to help out as coaches and they will provide the training.

Guillen added: ‘We want more people getting involved as coaches. We will welcome anybody who wants to help out. American football coaching experience would be desirable but we are able to train people who don’t have the experience.

‘We are looking at entering leagues for next season with the junior teams.’

For more information about how to get involved with the club see Portsmouth Dreadnoughts American Football club on facebook or email info@portsmouthdreadnoughts.co.uk

The Dreadnoughts are also involved in the Active Communities Network charity work in conjunction with the NFL team the Jacksonville Jaguars at Charter Academy for year seven pupils there.