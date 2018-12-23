Portsmouth events on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day

Here are six great events filled with festive cheer.

CONCERT: Sing traditional carols alongside the Salvation Army Brass Ensemble. Take a torch and wrap up warm for this outside event. The Band Stand, Solent Hotel, Whiteley, Monday, 6.30pm.

CAROLS: Enjoy some mince pies and mulled wine while singing your favourite carols with the Tinsel Tones around the Christmas tree. Free. Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier, Monday, 1-5pm.

GIG: Have a boogie to Ken Mayes’ music, as he will be singing all of your favourite hits from the 50s and 60s. Everyone is welcome. Shearer Arms, Portsmouth, Wednesday, 6pm.

EVENT: Enter this Christmas Eve wonderland with festive music, sweet treats, lucky dips, games and much more. Book in advance by calling (023) 9262 6500. Mountbatten Centre, Portsmouth, Monday, 10am-4pm.

LEARN: Go and see the museum’s traditionally decorated house reflecting the spirit of Christmas throughout the centuries. Tickets £13.50-£15.50. Weald and Downland Living Museum, Chichester, Wednesday, 10.30am-4pm.

STAGE: Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood is a fun pantomime-style production, which is fun for all the family. Tickets £15, those aged below 18-years-old £10. Pyramids Plaza, Southsea, Wednesday, 2pm and 7pm.