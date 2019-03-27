Portsmouth fancy dress shop U Need Us is selling everything for £1 tomorrow​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Have your say

AN ADORED fancy dress shop in Portsmouth city centre will be reducing everything on the shelves to £1 tomorrow – ahead of its imminent closure.

U Need Us in Arundel Street will be closing on Saturday, March 30.

U Need Us, in Arundel Street, which is set to close on March 30. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The store has been a mainstay in the Commercial Road area for 95 years, but announced its closure early last month.

To commemorate the closure of the store, everything has been reduced to just £1 for a flash sale, as of tomorrow morning.

In a post on the store’s Facebook page, staff wrote: ‘It's been fantastic to see so many friendly faces popping in for a chat over the last few days.

‘Everything is a £1 or less – come in and buy a small piece of Portsmouth history.’