POMPEY fans are being encouraged to get tested for prostate cancer at Fratton Park this weekend.

Pompey chief executive Mark Caitlin is among those urging Blues fans to take advantage of free blood diagnosis tests in partnership with the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal, Emsworth-based Prostate Cancer Support, the Mancheck Charity and the Pompey Lottery.

Mark said: ‘I have known and worked with Barry Kilby through the Pompey Lottery for a number of years now and closely followed his own fight against cancer.

‘It’s only when you start to chat with people who have fought the disease that you start to understand the importance of early detection. Hopefully we can raise awareness of this and encourage all men to come along on the day to take the test.’

The PSA testing session is first come first served and will take place in the Victory Room at Fratton Park on Sunday March 24 from 10am to 1pm.