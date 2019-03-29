Portsmouth fans hit by railway engineering works ahead of Checkatrade final match at Wembley

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH fans are urged to plan ahead for their journey to the Checkatrade cup final at Wembley on Sunday, as South Western Railway details engineering work that could affect their trip.

Engineering work is taking place on Sunday, closing all lines in the Eastleigh area.

The Checkatrade Trophy. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

This means that passengers going to London Waterloo via Basingstoke will have to use a replacement bus service from Fareham to Winchester.

Some lines between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction (including part of London Waterloo station) will also be closed for maintenance work.

A reduced train service will run in and out of the station, with platform changes as well.

For more information people can go to southwesternrailway.com