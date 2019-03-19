Portsmouth fans pay tribute to popular supporter Steve Keyte who watched more than 2,000 games 

POMPEY fans paid tribute to one of their own after his recent sudden death.

Steve Keyte, of Carisbrooke Road, Southsea, had been a Blues fan all his life and watched in excess of 2,000 home and away games during his lifetime.

To celebrate his life, applause rang out for the popular supporter on the 70th minute of the game against Scunthorpe United as fans took part in a standing ovation. The tribute marked his age – 70 – when he passed away unexpectedly last Saturday following a kidney operation at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

His wife, Sheila and son Ben issued a rallying cry to all Pompey fans after being inundated by messages of support.

Lifetime season ticket-holder Steve had been involved with Pompey for the best part of 50 years, both as a fan and as a key figure behind the scenes.

In 1968 he founded the Portsmouth Football Club ladies’ team, supported by Sheila – who was a player.

During the 1960s he was also part of the action group at the club which raised money to support the Blues.

Then, in 1976 he was part of the SOS Pompey campaign trying to save the club from administration.