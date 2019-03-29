Have your say

PORTSMOUTH fans will be travelling light as they head up to Wembley for Sunday’s Checkatrade Trophy final.

Wembley Stadium has enforced a restricted bag policy, to help keep people moving through the stadium turnstiles.

Ticketholders cannot bring any bag into the stadium unless it is smaller than an A4 sheet of paper.

Any backpacks, camera bags, laptop cases and so on that are larger than this will not be allowed inside the stadium.

If the weather turns sour then it’ll be coats at the ready – as umbrellas are banned.

Wembley Stadium. Picture: Miguel Medina /AFP/Getty Images

Bottles, glass vessels, cans and flasks are also prohibited; water bottles can be brought in, but must be decanted.

Alcohol is also banned, but small personal items of food are permitted.

Unlicensed musical instruments, such as trumpets and drums, cannot be brought into the stadium.

Flags can be brought in, but only if the flag pole is shorter than 1m long.

Fireworks, weapons, scooters, skateboards, laser devices, smoke canisters, professional cameras, spray paint and motorbike helmets are also forbidden.

If people need to bring in certain equipment for medical reasons, they can apply for a medical exemption on the Wembley Stadium website. Service dogs and guide dogs are also allowed.