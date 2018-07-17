Portsmouth forum to hold two events promoting service

Have your say

A FORUM is holding an open day and fair for people to learn more about its work.

Portsmouth Disability Forum is holding the two events this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, a range of services will be at the Frank Sorrell Centre, on Prince Albert Road, to talk about what they do and give advice to visitors.

It is being held between 10am and 2pm.

The next day, on Saturday, the forum is hosting a family fun day at the centre.

There will be games, stalls, a petting farm and scooter slalom.

The event is between 10am and 2pm.

For more information on either the open day or fun day, email portsmouthdisabilityforumtim@hotmail.com.