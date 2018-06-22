Portsmouth geek and Superman super-fan becomes a celebrity at America superhero convention

HE MIGHT not be faster than a speeding bullet, or stronger than a locomotive – but he still travelled thousands of miles to go to the world’s largest Superman convention.

Portsmouth blogger Luke Bugg, 36, travelled more than 4,000 miles to the Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Illinois – going further than almost anyone else to attend the event.

Brandon Routh as Superman

Luke, who works in an opticians, says he has been a life-long Superman fan, falling in love with the man of steel after first watching the Christopher Reeve films from the 1970s and 80s.

He said: ‘It was the films that first got me into Superman, followed by TV shows like Smallville that came after it.

‘This was my first time going on an international trip for a Superman convention, and an adventure that I had been planning for quite a few months.

‘I was at the Portsmouth Comic-Con in May and it was great – it’s nice to see geek culture get the spotlight like that here at home – but the Superman Celebration was better than anything I could have possibly imagined.

Luke, who runs a blog called The Geek of Steel, became a bit of a celebrity while out in Metropolis – gaining recognition from local media for travelling so far for the event.

He said: ‘The journey was absolutely worth it.

‘I got a picture underneath the famous statue of Superman in Metropolis and got to meet Brandon Routh, who played Superman in Superman Returns.

‘It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a really long time and to go on the 40th anniversary of the first Superman film made it a very special trip.

‘I ended up doing three news interviews while I was out there because I’d travelled so far to get there – which meant everyone seemed to recognise my face.

‘Everyone at the event was really lovely and incredibly helpful. It was amazing to spend time with so many other Superman fans while going to places like The Super Museum.

‘This was an amazing pilgrimage to the home of Superman and I’m looking forward to making it again – I’ve already booked my the hotel for next year!’

But while Superman is Luke’s favourite superhero – and by quite some margin – he believes that another DC hero should be taking home the plaudits at the moment.

He said: ‘With the new films that have come out, my second favourite superhero is now definitely Wonder Woman.

‘The films have given a lot of young girls and women an inspiration and it’s great that there’s a real role model like that in comic book media.’