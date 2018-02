SNOWFLAKES fell on Portsmouth and the surrounding area last night.

But the Met Office says more of the white stuff is unlikely across The News area over the next few days.

Forecasts say only rain is expected until Sunday – with a 40 per cent chance tomorrow, 90 per cent on Friday, 80 per cent on Saturday and 40 per cent on Sunday.

Meanwhile temperatures across the city, the forecaster says, are likely to feel as low as -3C in the mornings.