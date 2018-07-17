Portsmouth incinerator ‘is safe’ waste firm insists 

A WASTE firm has insisted Portsmouth’s incinerator is ‘safe’ amid claims it is exceeding pollution targets.

A cross-party report into the pollution caused by incinerators across the country claims Portsmouth is one of those that has exceeded the Environment Agency’s guide lines.

The report claimed that the owners of the incinerator, which burned 202,192 tonnes of waste last year, are misleading the public by not reporting how much waste is being produced. But Veolia, which runs the incinerator, says it is safe.

A Veolia spokesperson said: ‘According to Public Health England, modern and well run energy recovery facilities like Portsmouth's are safe. Sites are regulated according to permits that are monitored by the Environment Agency.

‘These facilities divert waste from landfill to create clean low carbon power and heat for homes.’