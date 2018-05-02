Portsmouth is still one of worst UK cities for air pollution, new data has revealed

PORTSMOUTH has been named again as one of the worst UK cities for air pollution in latest data from the World Health Organisation.

Figures from the WHO shows 47 towns and cities across the country match or exceed limits of air pollution.

Researchers looked at fine particle emissions – called PM 2.5 – which travel deeply into people’s respiratory systems and can lead to health problems.

Portsmouth currently sits on the WHO’s air pollution limit of 10 micrograms per cubic metre, with neighbouring city Southampton also on the list at the limit of 10.

Port Talbot, home of the Port Talbot steelworks, recorded 18 micrograms per cubic metre in the last recorded data from 2015, the same as Marseille in France, Singapore and the Ecuadorian capital Quito, and higher than Belgian capital Brussels (16).

In October last year the figure was 14 – with the latest data showing a seeming reduction in air pollution.

As reported in The News in February, Portsmouth has one of the worst air pollution levels in the UK, topping a list of 33 towns and cities outside London with the worst air quality levels.

The most polluted city in 2015 according to the WHO data is Muzaffarpur in India, with a figure of 197 micrograms per cubic metre, although this figure is under revision.