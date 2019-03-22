Have your say

Pompey have announced the launch of exclusive squad collectable cards.

The Blues are the latest sports team to work with Topps on the production of trading cards.

Each pack will include all of the current playing squad, as well as manager Kenny Jackett and assistant boss Joe Gallen.

Topps is part of the Tornante Company, who own Pompey and work with a number of American football, baseball and basketball teams on the production of sports themed trading cards.

The limited edition set, of which there are only 50, will include authentic autographs.

Meanwhile, a second identical pack will be launched but with one pre-signed card, providing fans the chance collect player signatures.

The limited edition, signed sets are priced at £49.99, while the other packs are £14.99.

Pompey will officially launch the Topps cards at the club shop on Anson Road on March 29 (3.30pm-5.30pm).

A selection of squad members will be in store.

All fans who pre-order will be entered into a prize draw to win a private signing session with the team at the club's Roko training base.

They can be pre-ordered online now, with two sets available to purchase.

All pre-ordered Topps Trading Cards purchased using the ‘click and collect’ delivery method will be available to collect from the Pompey club shop at the official launch on March 29.

Alternatively, supporters can opt for postal delivery, although delivery cannot be guaranteed until week commencing April 1.