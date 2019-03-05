Portsmouth knifeman jailed after threatening wrong woman while trying to get revenge on drug dealer

A DANGEROUS Paulsgrove offender who mistakenly pinned the wrong target up against a wall while menacingly holding a knife to her throat – leaving the woman so scared she left the area – was jailed for his latest foray into criminality.

Lee Graham, 47, was sent to prison for two and a half years at Portsmouth Crown Court following his terrifying ambush on two women after believing he had been cheated in a drug deal during September 2016.

The court heard how Graham, who took an accomplice with him, stormed round to the ‘wrong address’ in Herbert Road, Southsea, where he ‘aggressively’ confronted a lady on her own.

A neighbour heard the commotion and bravely decided to help by going to the flat where the incident was taking place – when Graham pulled out a stanley knife.

Graham, of Ledbury Road, denied affray and possession of a bladed article but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

His accomplice felt so guilty about the vicious episode he apologised to the victims during the melee.

The court was told the defendant had an ‘extensive history’ of criminality with 95 previous offences – with his latest offence taking place while he was on licence from a jail term.

His catalogue of previous crimes included robbery, theft, handling stolen goods, possessing offensive weapons, kidnapping, battery, driving with excess alcohol and failing to surrender.

Judge David Melville QC slammed the defendant over his botched attack. He said: ‘You thought you had been cheated over a drug deal. You then went to the wrong address looking for the dealer who you were going to run down when you confronted the woman. It was extremely frightening for the victim.

‘The next door neighbour heard what was going on and came over to help when you pulled out a stanley knife and threatened her by holding it up to her face. She was so scared she ended up moving away and would only give evidence via a video link during your trial.

‘It was an entirely unprovoked incident. You made a massive mistake by going to the wrong address. It was terrifying for two totally innocent women. To go in someone’s flat and behave the way you did by pulling out a knife and threaten the occupant is as bad as it gets.’