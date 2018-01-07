Portsmouth man gets date after appearing on Take Me Out

FITNESS fanatic Jordan Burton got himself a date after appearing on ITV’s Take Me Out.

The 26-year-old, from Portsmouth, was the first man down the love lift on the show’s first episode of the 10th series aired on Saturday night.

He chose Lucia from the ‘Flirty Thirty’ ladies.

After announcing himself as Jordan from Portsmouth, the ladies were given their first chance to switch-off their lights and one did, Leanne Noakes from Chichester.

She said she did not like dating people who lived so close to home.

In a video he made which was played during the show, which was partly filmed in Hilsea’s Foxes Forest, Jordan said: ‘I am looking for an out-going girl, chilled personality and great teeth.’

But his confession about loving to shop for trainers and having to keep them clean saw several of the women turn off their lights.

Even more were switched off after he said he was into his fitness and liked to post pictures of his progress.

But Jordan managed to get himself a date with Lucia after picking her from the remaining five ladies.

He said: ‘Lucia is gorgeous, banging body. Everything is just on point.’

The pair’s date on the show’s holiday island will be shown on a later programme.