Portsmouth man missing for a week after being treated at hospital for a medical episode 

A Portsmouth man has gone missing after receiving hospital treatment for a medical episode.

Mohammed Khaled was last seen at about 6am on March 21 when he was discharged from Southampton General Hospital after having a medical episode.

The 59-year-old, also known as Abu or Tony, was wearing dark blue jeans and a single breasted brown jacket with a faux sheepskin collar.

His family and police are becoming increasingly concerned for Mohammed’s welfare.

If you have seen Mohammed or have any information to help police, call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 and quote reference number 44190108352.