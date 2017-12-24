Portsmouth men’s shed group receives a welcome boost

A CHARITY men’s group has been given a financial helping hand, courtesy of a development company.

Portsea Men’s Shed received £500 from McCarthy and Stone – the company behind the Retirement Living developments in Southsea.

The group started in 2013, and meets three times a week at St George’s Church to discuss projects that might benefit the community.

Jim Steele, who helps run the Portsea Men’s Shed group, said: ‘We are delighted to receive this kind donation and gesture of support from McCarthy and Stone.

‘We are a charitable organisation and donations of this kind are extremely important to us in helping to maintain the group.

‘The lease on our premises comes to an end next year and these funds will go towards renting new premises, which will hopefully be bigger to help us cater for more members and projects.’

Georgina Akers, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone south east, said: ‘As a company we appreciate our responsibilities go further than building quality retirement apartments, and we also seek to create a positive legacy in the communities in which we build.

‘When we were looking for a charity in the Portsmouth area to support, Portsea Men’s Shed stood out for the health and wellbeing benefits it provides, helping to combat loneliness and isolation among men in the community.’