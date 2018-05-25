Portsmouth MP backs Plastics Bill

PORTSMOUTH MP Stephen Morgan was among dozens to support the new Plastics Bill.

Presented by MP Geraint Davies, the bill will ensure all plastic is recyclable by 2025 and would make producers pay for the cost of recycling.

Labour politician Mr Morgan, who represents Portsmouth South, said now is an important time to be serious about cutting out plastics and reducing its production.

‘By making the Plastics Bill into law we will ensure plastic producers, instead of local council taxpayers, pay for the cost of recycling plastic,’ he remarked.

‘The UK needs to take a world leading position having awoken the world to the plastics crisis with David Attenborough’s Blue Planet.

‘Locally we are already setting an example to others in passing a motion at the city council, and I thank Plastic Free Portsmouth for all they are doing.

‘Yet we now need to set an example by reducing our own plastic consumption in schools, at work and in all services and I’ll be lending a hand here, as well as speaking up in parliament.’