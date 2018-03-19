Portsmouth MP makes pledge to support Earth Hour

PORTSMOUTH South MP Stephen Morgan is urging people in the city to join with a global environmental protest.

At 8.30pm on Saturday, March 24, lights around the world will be switched off for an hour, in celebration of the World Wildlife Foundation’s (WWF) Earth Hour.

WWF is calling on politicians to show their commitment to tackling key environmental issues such as restoring wildlife, acting on climate change and ending plastic pollution by joining in and making a pledge.

Mr Morgan said: ‘WWF’s Earth Hour provides an opportunity to raise awareness of some of the biggest environmental challenges facing our generation.

‘I look forward to joining others in Portsmouth to show solidarity for our planet by switching my lights off with the rest of the world, and I urge everyone in Portsmouth to do their bit too.’

Tony Juniper, executive director of campaigns at WWF, said: ‘We’re delighted to see Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan support Earth Hour and make a pledge to protect the planet.’