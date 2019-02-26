Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan delight after Labour Party backs controversial second referendum  

MP Stephen Morgan welcomed the move from the Labour Party last night to back a controversial second referendum.

The Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has been accused of sitting on the fence, confirmed his party’s stance if their own proposed Brexit deal is rejected on Wednesday.

Prime minister Theresa May is under growing pressure to delay the March 29 Brexit date.

Labour have not yet made clear what their proposed referendum would be on but a party briefing paper to MPs said any referendum would have a ‘leave’ and ‘remain’ option.

Portsmouth south MP Mr Morgan has welcomed the move from his party after raising fears over a ‘disastrous’ Brexit deal or leaving with no deal altogether.

The MP said: ‘The Prime minister is recklessly running down the clock in an attempt to force MPs to choose between her failed Brexit deal and a disastrous no deal. I cannot, and will not, accept that on behalf of the people of Portsmouth.

‘If Labour’s alternative Brexit plan for a comprehensive and permanent customs union fails to win majority support in the House of Commons this week, the party has set out it will put forward or support an amendment in favour of a public vote in order to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit.

‘I’ve been arguing for some time both locally and nationally that putting the decision back to the people for a final say, in a public vote, with the option to stay and keep the deal we already have, while at the same time ruling out a catastrophic no deal, is the right thing for Portsmouth.

‘I, therefore, welcome tonight’s confirmation by the party’s leadership. We cannot afford to leave the biggest decision our country is facing since the Second World War in the hands of this failing Government. People in Portsmouth must have their say.’