Portsmouth MP thanks dedicated volunteers

PORTSMOUTH South MP Stephen Morgan has celebrated the work of generous volunteers throughout the city.

The MP opened the Portsmouth Inspiring Volunteer Awards 2018, organised by Portsmouth Together and Pompey in the Community, on June 7 as part of National Volunteers Week.

The awards, now in their fourth year, celebrate those who give up their time to make the city a better place for everyone.

Mr Morgan said: ‘Our city is rightly celebrated for its generosity, its talent, and warmth and when these come together through dedicated volunteers, our communities are strengthened and lives changed.

‘Two thirds of people can name a national charity - but not a local one run by volunteers – yet it is it is these organisations that especially need a spotlight, and volunteers to boot.

‘This evening was so important in making this happen, and as ever, was a pleasure to attend.

‘There are already thousands of volunteers and hundreds of local groups and charities across our city doing their bit to make life better for hard working families and the vulnerable in our communities.

‘Pompey should be proud about the energy, commitment, and expertise it’s volunteers bring to our communities.

‘The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate achievement.’