Portsmouth MP urges government to act on illegal air pollution

MP STEPHEN Morgan has urged the government to take action on illegal air pollution.

The Labour politician asked Therese Coffey, environment minister, to take urgent action after the government’s air quality plans were ruled unlawful for the third time in three years by the High Court.

He said: ‘This government has had to be dragged through the courts every step of the way in order to take any action on air quality.

‘Portsmouth’s air pollution levels are in continuous breach of World Health Organisation guidelines and yet when I asked the minister what action the government would take she suggested it was just the council’s problem.

‘The government needs to stop shunting this problem on to local authorities and deal with illegal air pollution.’