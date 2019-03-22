Pompey have appointed Sean O’Driscoll as head of coaching and learning for the club’s academy.

The former Bournemouth, Doncaster, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Walsall boss will officially take up the post at the start of April.



O’Driscoll also had a spell in charge of England’s under-19 side and was assistant manager at Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers.



The 61-year-old former Republic of Ireland international joins several other new academy arrivals at Fratton Park in recent weeks.

Former physio Neill Sillett has returned to the club as head of academy recruitment.

Vitor Vaz has come in as head of medical services, Ebun Thomas is the Blues’ new foundation stage phase lead coach, while Dominic Howes has arrived as an analyst.