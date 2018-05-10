Portsmouth Neighbourhood Watch meeting being held next week

Have your say

PEOPLE will have the chance to talk about issues impacting their communities at a meeting.

The Portsmouth Neighbourhood Watch is hosting the event next week which will give residents the chance to talk about things that are going well, discuss ideas for development or change and ways of applying those ideas.

The meeting is at the Victory Lounge, at Fratton Park, on May 15, between midday and 2pm.

To book a place or raise any questions, email jenni.wessels@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

For more information about the Portsmouth Neighbourhood Watch, go to facebook.com/PortsmouthNeighbourhoodWatch.