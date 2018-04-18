Portsmouth Neighbourhood Watch to meet next month

Have your say

A NEIGHBOURHOOD Watch event taking place next month will give people in the community an opportunity to talk about the issues impacting their lives.

The Portsmouth Neighbourhood Watch will be meeting at the Victory Lounge, Fratton Park, on Tuesday, May 15, from 12-2pm.

The meeting will give residents the chance to celebrate things that are going well, explore ideas for development or change and talk about applying those ideas.

To book a place or raise any questions, people can email jenni.wessels@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

For more information about the Portsmouth Neighbourhood Watch, go to facebook.com/PortsmouthNeighbourhoodWatch.