Portsmouth NHS Hospital Trust plastic cup usage tops nearly seven million

NEARLY seven million plastic cups were used in the last five years in Portsmouth’s hospitals.

An investigation into the number of disposable cups used in the last five years at NHS trusts across the country revealed Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust used 6,962,950 between 2013/14 and 2017/18, - the figures do not include purchases by the trust’s PFI partner or Costa, which has an outlet in the trust.

John A’Court, head of estates and facilities, at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, said: ‘Single use cups do have some advantages, they are easily stored where space is limited and help stop the spread of germs.

‘Whilst our use of disposable cups dropped slightly last year there is still more we could do. It is one of the areas we will focus on in our Sustainable Management Development Plan, to identify and implement opportunities to reduce use and meet that demand with more environmentally friendly solutions.’

It comes amid concern over the environmental impact of single-use items.

The News has launched a campaign in association with The Final Straw Solent to combat single-use plastics with over 100 businesses committed to reducing plastic waste.