Lee Brown insists Pompey’s full focus is on the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday.

And the full-back stressed the Blues will not worry about the race to the Championship until after the showpiece against Sunderland.

Kenny Jackett’s men take on League One promotion rivals Black Cats for the right to claim silverware.

It's a distraction from the race for a top-two finish for both teams.

Pompey moved above Sunderland and into third with a win at Shrewsbury last weekend.

But Brown is adamant Pompey will not worry about reaching the Championship until after Sunday.

Pompey defender Lee Brown

He said: ‘It’s all about the next block of games but all we can do is focus on Sunday.

‘We’re focused fully on that and then we’ll take on the league after that.

‘We’ve come off the back of some good results in the league but they’re gone now.

‘It would have been frustrating (if we’d have dropped points at Shrewsbury) because we haven’t got a league game and other teams have got games.’

Pompey head into the Checkatrade Trophy final on the back of three successive League One wins.

And with a cup final along with the race for promotion hotting up, Brown believes the Blues’ confidence is growing.

He added: ‘Naturally, winning games builds confidence.

‘It builds moral and togetherness – winning football matches changes everything.

‘It’s more enjoyable throughout the week. Even as fans, it’s a better feeling you know you’re going into work on a Monday and your team has won.

‘It’s the same as players. Winning is everything and it doesn’t matter how you do at this stage of the season as long as you get the result.’

