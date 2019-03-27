Portsmouth opticians celebrates six years in business with space age eye care

THE CITY’S eye care provision looks set to benefit from pioneering technology used by NASA.

Portsmouth opticians, Anne Gill Eyecare, is celebrating its sixth anniversary with the announcement of investment in ground-breaking technology that will be used to identify potential eyesight problems at their earliest stages.

The world’s most advanced eye scanning technology, used by NASA to monitor vision in astronauts aboard the International Space Station, is now available in Portsmouth. The machine uses in-depth 4D analysis to scan and provide clear images of the full 12 layers within the retina to provide early detection of any problems.

Anne said: ‘It feels fantastic to know we really are offering something that makes us stand out from the crowd and is doing so much good for the people we care for.’