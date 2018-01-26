Portsmouth photographer’s software pips Photoshop in major awards

Have your say

CREATING cutting-edge tech that helps photographers capture the perfect first snap of a newborn child for doting parents has earned a Portsmouth mum a top gong.

Lauren Bennett-Tippens won the Best Professional Photographic Software 2017 award at an international ceremony – beating industry giants such as Photoshop in the process.

The photographer created a leading brand of photo-editing software for fellow professionals called LSP Actions, which is designed specifically for baby photoshoots.

Her kit has since been used by hundreds of photographers worldwide, who gave it the seal of approval at The Societies of Photographers’ Trade Awards.

Mum-of-two Lauren, of Crofton Road, North End, said: ‘I’m still on cloud nine. Thank you to every photographer who uses LSP and voted in the trade awards. I can’t believe it.’

Lauren runs Lemon Sky Photography.