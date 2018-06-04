Portsmouth pollen levels will be ‘very high’ this week, Met Office says

HAYFEVER sufferers in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas could be set for a rough week.

It comes as the Met Office issues a five-day warning for ‘very high’ pollen in the city, Hampshire and the south of England.

From Monday to Friday, it is predicted pollen levels will be in the red zone – the top, most severe end of the weather service’s yellow-to-red colour scale.

Alongside the warning comes a forecast of temperatures above 20C throughout the week – as well as light gales varying from speeds of 9mph to 20mph.

According to the Met Office the tree pollen season has now passed, ending in the middle of May.

But those with allergies will continue to be troubled by grass pollen until July, and weed pollen from the end of June until September.

Common symptoms of hayfever include sneezing, a runny or blocked nose, itchy eyes, mouth and throat, while those less common can include hives and headaches.