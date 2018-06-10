Portsmouth pupil, Eva, scoops regional win in national writing competition

Have your say

A YOUNGSTER from a city school has been named a regional winner in a national writing competition.

Eva Durrant, 10, a pupil at Portsmouth Grammar School, earned the title in the National Young Writers’ Awards with her story I Woke Up Feeling Uneasy.

And there could be more good news yet as judges continue to draw up the shortlist for the top 10 national stories, which were all written on a theme of heroes.

The competition was organised by tuition provider Explore Learning, which has a base in Binnacle Way, North Harbour, Portsmouth.

Reflecting on the 39,000 entries to the contest, judge TV star and author David Walliams said he was ‘overwhelmed’ by the writers’ ‘quality and creativity’.