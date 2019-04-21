Portsmouth Repair Cafe celebrates year of preventing waste in city

HOUSEHOLD items that were destined for landfill have been saved time and time again by a group that’s becoming increasingly popular in the city.

Portsmouth’s Repair Cafe celebrated its one-year anniversary at the weekend, complete with birthday cake.

Emma Bentley, left, gives Denise Taylor a curtain to fix. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (200419-3)

The cafe, which meets once a month, has an army of volunteers who can fix practically anything, from toasters and TVs to split trousers.

At Buckland United Reformed Church in Kingston Road, the leader of the Repair Cafe, Clare Seek, reflected on the impact the group has had on the city.

She said: ‘We tend to see around 70 items come through the door in a single session – all of which would otherwise have been thrown away.

‘This is something which just keeps on growing, and while people are here they are able to learn repair skills which will help them in the future.’

Mark Trundell, 57 from Whiteley, popped in to get his TV fixed after experiencing a power problem.

He said: ‘This is the first time I’ve come in – I had a problem with my TV and the company doesn’t want to get involved because it’s an older model.

‘It’s great to have something like this here because it stops things from going to waste, and these guys are kind enough to fix it for free.’

Denise Taylor, 63, from Southsea and her friend, 58-year-old Meg Whittaker, volunteer at the cafe.

Denise said: ‘It’s a wonderful feeling to fix things for other people.

‘You get all sorts of bits and bobs here – it’s great.’