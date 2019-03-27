Portsmouth residents to be warned about tree works in future

RESIDENTS will have more of a say on tree felling in the city with the launch of a trial scheme in a bid to tackle the ‘mistrust’ between the public and the council.

At a cabinet meeting on Monday (March 25) councillors approved policy requiring signs to be put in place on any trees that will have ‘significant works’ carried out, including felling.

The notices will include what will happen to the tree, how long it will take, why the work is needed and what type of tree will be replacing it. There will also be contact details for members of the public to contact the council and contractors.

Council leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, explained why members of the public should be kept informed. ‘People across Portsmouth are passionate about trees and rightly so,’ he said.

‘Colas is responsible for removing trees but will only do this if there is a good reason but often it can appear to residents that a healthy tree is being cut down. At the moment Colas information on tree work is only given to the home a tree is outside and it can come as a huge surprise to anyone else who lives nearby or uses the area.

‘Putting a sign on trees ahead of work would give people the opportunity to get in touch with us and have a conversation about what work is planned and the reasons behind it. We’re also committed to replacing any trees that are removed and this will give people a chance to give their views on how they are replaced.’

It comes after ‘dangerous’ clashes in the past between the council and residents including people ‘throwing themselves’ in front of chainsaws to protect trees as well as councillors receiving death threats.

READ MORE: Rules to stop ‘death threats’ and ‘chainsaw stand-offs’ over trees

For Kimberly Barrett, founder of campaign group Keep Milton Green, the transparency would ease some of the tension. She said: ‘This is a really good step forward.

‘There has been a lot of mistrust about the felling of trees so this is a natural progression. It is important the council makes sure residents are well informed about what is happening.

‘People are quite passionate about the trees in their area. I have spoken to the council about this frequently as have others so it has been a real group effort.’

READ MORE: Anger as trees cut down in Milton ‘without warning’

The scheme will apply to trees on the highway, pavements and verges.

It will run for one month with plans to extend it if it proves effective.